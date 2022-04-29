ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Get your lemon sticks! Flower Mart returns in person this year

By Lowell Melser
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the start of the pandemic, Marylanders can go out and enjoy a lemon stick in person at Flower Mart. The popular event returns in person this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and held virtually last year. Flower Mart...

WSLS

WATCH: Gigantic wild turkey attacks duo in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON – An angry bird is running afoul in D.C. Mark Seagraves with NBC Washington spoke with people who are being chased by a wild turkey on a popular trail. DeDe Folarin shot this video about two weeks ago on the Anacostia River Walk Trail near the Kenilworth Gardens.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Postpones Tax Sale To Protect Baltimore Homeowners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott postponed the city’s annual tax sale on houses to allow more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties on Wednesday. Scott said he directed the Department of Finance to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale. This will allow homeowners to use the resources available to assist them in resolving issues with their liens, according to city officials. Roughly 2,900 owner-occupied properties were slated to be included in the sale, city officials said. Stabilizing Baltimore’s communities is central to advancing the city’s vision for Equitable Neighborhood Development, Scott said.  “Rebuilding our city must begin with stabilizing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Boomer's Drive-In, which opened in 1989 in Bellingham, is a cherished drive-in that attracts both locals and visitors. The restaurant is noted for its juicy burgers and creamy milkshakes, and is consistently named the best burger in Bellingham. Guests can choose from a variety of burgers, including the namesake burger, The Big Boom.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

“Maryland Day” returns in person since start of pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday. After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is […]
MARYLAND STATE
PWLiving

Big Changes Coming to Chick-fil-A and More in Manassas

Chick-fil-A Signal Hill to Expand, Temporarily Close for Construction. Manassas’s favorite chicken sandwich will be a little trickier to get – for now – at least. Chick-fil-A Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue has announced a major expansion requiring a temporary closure. Originally opened in 2004, Chick-fil-A Signal...
MANASSAS, VA

