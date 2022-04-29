Get your lemon sticks! Flower Mart returns in person this year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott postponed the city’s annual tax sale on houses to allow more homeowners to pay off existing liens on their properties on Wednesday. Scott said he directed the Department of Finance to remove all owner-occupied properties from the sale. This will allow homeowners to use the resources available to assist them in resolving issues with their liens, according to city officials. Roughly 2,900 owner-occupied properties were slated to be included in the sale, city officials said. Stabilizing Baltimore’s communities is central to advancing the city’s vision for Equitable Neighborhood Development, Scott said. “Rebuilding our city must begin with stabilizing...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO