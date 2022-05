My Hero Academia pitted Shoto Todoroki against one of his worst weaknesses with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now burning its way through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the stage has been set for each of the important conflicts fans will get to see play out. The latest string of chapters have been focused on Shoto and Dabi as the two brothers confront one another over their shared Todoroki lineage, and it's been made clear that Dabi's only real focus from here on out is the complete destruction of himself and everything around him.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO