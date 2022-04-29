ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

VSP: Norfolk drivers caught going over 100 mph in 55 zone

13News Now
13News Now
 2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is giving people a message for their safety: Slow down. Troopers shared photos of two speeding tickets on the VSP Twitter page Friday. In one case, a person was cited for driving 104 mph in a 55 mph...

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
