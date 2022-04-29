VSP: Norfolk drivers caught going over 100 mph in 55 zone
13News Now
2 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is giving people a message for their safety: Slow down. Troopers shared photos of two speeding tickets on the VSP Twitter page Friday. In one case, a person was cited for driving 104 mph in a 55 mph...
Police are looking for a white Penske box truck, similar to the one pictured, in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
A Virginia Beach man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Norfolk. State police said Matthew David Campbell, 32, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle east on Interstate 64 onto westbound Interstate 264 before 6:51 p.m. when he lost control of the bike. Campbell ran off the roadway into a jersey wall. Campbell was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries, police said. Ali ...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were responding to a "suspicious situation" at the motel at approximately 12:233 p.m., when they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
This marks the third interstate shooting in the Richmond area in less than one week. On April 12th, a woman's car was shot at along I-95 near the Cary street exit in Richmond. Hours later, a woman was shot in the arm along I-95 at exit 61 in Chesterfield.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The big white sign on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk reads: “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” The sign points to a home that’s being worked on next door. 10 On Your Side was curious about what was behind that...
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davie County Sheriff illustrated a timeline of events that culminated in the murder-suicide of a family. According to the Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman, they believe that Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot and killed his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months, and […]
A suspect is charged in the case, but police did not release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday. A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW. […]
Comments / 2