Accusations of sexual assault were levied against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer this past June, resulting in the former Cy Young award winner being placed on administrative leave by the MLB while it conducted its own investigation into the allegations. Throughout it all, Bauer has maintained his innocence. On Friday, the MLB announced a 324-game suspension for Bauer, prompting the Dodgers ace, who hasn’t pitched in nearly a year, to fire off a tweet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO