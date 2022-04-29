ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Beaver Football youth camp moved to John S. Glas Fieldhouse

bsubeavers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. -- The 2022 Bemidji State University football youth camp has been moved to the John S. Glas Fieldhouse due to forecasted rain on Saturday. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. within the PE Complex Lobby before the camp begins at 11 a.m. Children grades...

www.bsubeavers.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Highlights from Minnesota's 2022 spring game

The spring football season has come to a close in Minneapolis. It ended in dramatic fashion, too. Saturday afternoon, Minnesota held its annual spring game, though there was a location change for this year’s event. Due to weather, the Gophers had to move the event to the indoor practice facility, limiting the number of fans able to attend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 44 News

Both Baylor Tennis teams earn NCAA Tournament berths

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor Tennis teams are back in the NCAA Tournament following the release of the brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. For the Baylor Men’s team, the Bears come in as the No. 3 overall seed, as they will host first and second round matchups. Michael Woodson’s team […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bemidji, MN
Football
Bemidji, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Bemidji, MN
Sports
WSPA 7News

Wagner takes national, ACC honors for second straight week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore infielder Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced by the conference office, and one of 13 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. It marked the second week in a row he earned ACC Player-of-the-Week honors, becoming the first Tiger to win the award in back-to-back weeks since 2012 […]
CLEMSON, SC
WJON

Town Ball Weekly – May 2nd, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy