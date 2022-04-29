Beaver Football youth camp moved to John S. Glas Fieldhouse

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO