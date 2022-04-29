ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. man charged in 2020 killing of 23-year-old: police

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
A year and a half after 23-year-old William Deliz was killed in a Lancaster County shooting, police arrested the man believed to be the shooter. Deliz was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2, 2020, in the 500 block of East...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

