Sturgis, MI

Abbott to release some nutrition products halted after baby formula recall

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Friday it would release limited quantities of nutrition products that had been put on hold following a recall of some powdered infant formulas from its Michigan facility.

The company had in February recalled some baby formulas, including certain Similac products, made at its plant in Sturgis after complaints about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products. read more

That weighed on sales at its nutrition unit in the latest reported quarter and led the company to lower its sales growth view for the full-year. read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had said it was investigating the complaints, which included four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection. An inspection of the Michigan facility found quality control issues in March. read more

Abbott maintains no formula that has been distributed has tested positive for either bacteria.

The FDA said on Friday the company had conducted standard product testing and committed to completing further testing of the product batches prior to release. However, as enhanced testing would take more time, the health agency has allowed for the products to be released for individuals needing urgent, life-sustaining supplies.

The nutrition formulas Abbott is releasing include Calcilo XD, Cyclinex®-1 and 2 and ProViMin, as well as Similac PM 60/40. The product lots being released were not included in the recall, Abbott said.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

