Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
County
Collier County, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Felda, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Ave Maria, FL
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage to a crest of 8.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities continue to rise this morning as the fog lifts and dissipates. As visibilities for many areas have already risen to above Dense Fog Advisory criteria, the Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM CDT.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches in Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kingfisher, northwestern Caddo, northeastern Custer, Blaine, southeastern Dewey, southwestern Garfield, southeastern Major and northwestern Canadian Counties through 645 AM CDT At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Isabella to 5 miles east of Thomas. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Weatherford, Watonga, Fairview, Hennessey, Waukomis, Geary, Okeene, Thomas, Hydro, Arapaho, Canton, Drummond, Custer City, Longdale, Ames, Hitchcock, Bridgeport, Greenfield and Loyal. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 86 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. .The Red Lake River at Crookston crested overnight at 24.70 feet. River levels are beginning to fall. Despite this, the river will remain within Major flood stage through early Tuesday before dropping into Moderate flood stage. Minor flood stage is then expected to be reached later in the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Crookston. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest level of uncertified levee system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM CDT Monday was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty and Lee Counties. In Florida, Coastal Bay County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall, snow melt, and dam releases will lead to an increase in water levels for the Sturgeon River near Alston. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 12 hours. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage this evening, and then to a crest near 7.8 feet Tuesday morning. It is expected to begin to fall Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities continue to rise this morning as the fog lifts and dissipates. As visibilities for many areas have already risen to above Dense Fog Advisory criteria, the Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM CDT.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Lee, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Lee; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Georgia, Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty and Lee Counties. In Florida, Coastal Bay County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Laramie County; Goshen County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Isolated maximum amounts of up to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen and eastern Laramie Counties including the cities of Pine Bluffs and Torrington. In western Nebraska, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Banner, Kimball, and Cheyenne counties including the cities of Alliance, Scottsbluff, Harrisburg, Kimball, and Sidney. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow covered, or slushy roadways and reduced visibilities in heavy snow. The worst conditions will impact the morning commute.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will shift to west northwest Monday morning. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes all areas roads and highways near Alturas, Adin, Tulelake, Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Valley Falls, Summer Lake and Fort Rock. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

