Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kingfisher, northwestern Caddo, northeastern Custer, Blaine, southeastern Dewey, southwestern Garfield, southeastern Major and northwestern Canadian Counties through 645 AM CDT At 605 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Isabella to 5 miles east of Thomas. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enid, Weatherford, Watonga, Fairview, Hennessey, Waukomis, Geary, Okeene, Thomas, Hydro, Arapaho, Canton, Drummond, Custer City, Longdale, Ames, Hitchcock, Bridgeport, Greenfield and Loyal. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 86 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
