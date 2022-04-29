ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett says he's heard from Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, looks forward to working with QBs

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Luck appears to be smiling on the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Months after Ben Roethlisberger wrapped up an 18-year-career, the Steelers employ a former Pro Bowl quarterback and the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh's good fortune didn't appear to be lost on Mike...

www.cbssports.com

