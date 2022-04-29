ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Firefighters work a structure fire on W. 3rd Street

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City firefighters responded early Friday morning to 124 W. 3rd for a structure fire. Fire Chief Jason Lankas said upon arrival they...

littleapplepost.com

WIBW

No injuries reported in structure fire on Freeman Rd. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire crews were called out to a structure fire in the 4600 Block of Freeman Road north of Manhattan on Sunday evening. A neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence at 9:38 pm. Fire crews extinguished the fire shortly before...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Newton man killed in head-on collision Thursday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man has died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line […]
NEWTON, KS
JC Post

Pilot seriously injured after small plane crash in Kansas

HAMILTON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before noon Thursday in Hamilton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported following departure, a Superior Culver LFA fixed wing aircraft piloted by Thomas E. Glotfelty, 64,Tecumseh, Michigan, had a loss of power to the engine. Upon trying to return...
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man struck by car while riding a bicycle

MANHATTAN —A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Spencer McNerny, 23, of Manhattan, struck a bicyclist, Xiao Rong Wu, 58, Manhattan, while crossing the intersection of S. Juliette Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash Thursday morning off US-75 highway just north of Topeka. The crash was reported around 6:28 a.m. Thursday along northbound US-75 highway just north of N.W. 70th Street. According to Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy...
TOPEKA, KS
WCIA

ISP investigating crash on IL-130

UPDATE IL-130 is open at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State Police are investigating a traffic crash. ISP said they are investigating a crash on Illinois-130 near Champaign County Road 700 North. According to them, IL-130 is closed between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North at this time. People […]
WIBW

Police, FBI respond early Friday to residence in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Friday morning to a home in west-central Topeka. Neighbors reported hearing several large “bangs” around 7:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of S.W. Hazelton Court. Topeka police assisted the FBI in the...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Teens damaged garage door, window in Ogden

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Clydesdale Dr. in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Just after 9:11 p.m. Thursday, Opportunities Unlimited reported two 14-year-old boys damaged a garage door and a window. The estimated total...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police units respond Friday morning to residence in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Friday morning were on the scene of a residence in southwest Topeka as part of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, authorities said. Several police cruisers could be seen around 8:30 a.m. near a home at 3019 S.W. Jewell. The home was...
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan, KS
