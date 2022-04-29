Child injured in hit-and-run crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police say.

The child, whose age isn't yet known, was sent in serious condition to Riley Hospital from the scene of the crash, according to IMPD Officer William Young.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. to 57 North Rural Street after receiving a report of a person struck. Investigators have not yet gathered a description of the vehicle or its driver.

Detectives are actively working with the community to obtain more information. Many in the community have come forward, Young said.

"It is critical that we receive information if you live in this neighborhood or actually saw what happened," he said.

Young said it was "very frustrating" that the driver did not stay at the scene.

"It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," he said. "You struck a human being, let alone a child. It's extremely disturbing."

Young asked that anyone with more information call IMPD detectives at 317-327-6549. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262 8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.