ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over sexual assault allegation

By Cindy Von Quednow, Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S67sq_0fOWIvT300

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons following a sexual assault allegation.

Major League Baseball officials said Bauer violated its policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, and handed down the 324-game suspension without pay on Friday.

Bauer immediately took to Twitter to say he will appeal the decision.

Forbes Travel Guide names country’s best restaurants for 2022

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer said. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

If Bauer loses the appeal, he will miss a total of 435 games, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Additionally, he could lose $60 million in salary if the suspension is upheld, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Dodgers said they were informed that MLB had concluded their investigation into the allegations and of the decision to suspend the All-Star pitcher.

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team said, adding they will not comment further.

The suspension will extend beyond the expiration of Bauer’s contract with the Dodgers, and is the longest suspension for violating the MLB’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, the Times reported .

Bauer last played June 29, 2021, just months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds.

The decision comes days after Bauer announced he was suing his accuser for defamation .

Biden eyes long-awaited student debt relief starting at $10,000 per borrower

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

The case was turned over to the DA’s office following an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

The San Diego woman accused Bauer of choking her into unconsciousness, punching her repeatedly and having anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters at his home in Pasadena.

Bauer denied the allegations, saying the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, Bauer has said.

The allegations came to light last summer, when the woman sought a protective order against the Cy Young-winning pitcher. She said in court documents that the two had met on Instagram when she tagged him in a photo while he pitched during a game against the San Diego Padres.

A judge denied an extension to the protective order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Bond set for Stone County woman charged in 2021 murder

GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide. Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County. The judge set a bond for Phillips at […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa man wanted for missing court dates has been arrested

OZARK, Mo. — Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with a stabbing and who was wanted for missing court dates was arrested and is being held in the Christian County jail. According to court records, the court issued a capias warrant against Dutton on April 7, 2022. A capias warrant is an order to […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man in Pulaski County custody for domestic assault

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County Deputies were dispatched to the 22000 block of Highway Y for a possible disturbance Thursday night. Deputies were dispatched around 11 p.m. and were told a female was outside banging on doors screaming for help. Upon arrival, deputies found the female who had been assaulted and the female was […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Firefighter dies in fatal crash outside Fair Grove

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– A Pleasant Hope firefighter was killed while off-duty in a crash on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle West was driving. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries. In a Facebook post, the Bolivar City Fire Department identified […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
KOLR10 News

Evangel University opens three new basketball courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students at Evangel University now have two new places to get their basketball fix. The school has opened three new outdoor basketball courts. Raelin Lakatos, a junior at the university, said this is something the university has needed for a while. “I remember my freshman year coming in and thinking I wish […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson Board of Aldermen releases minutes from 4/22/22 closed session

BRANSON, Mo. — Details released today (4/29/22) by the mayor of Branson clarify decisions made in a closed session last week regarding recent personnel changes at City Hall. The former city manager Stanley Dobbins, who was placed on administrative leave on April 19, will receive nine months of salary and reimbursement for a year of […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Evangel wraps up spring camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Evangel Valor wrapped up spring practices with their annual spring game on Wednesday night. Like the NCAA, the NAIA allows for a set number of spring practices. The Valor used this time to install new plays and allow the coaches, old and new, to get a feel for how they’ll set […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Ktla#Major League Baseball#Forbes Travel Guide#The Los Angeles Times#The Associated Press
KOLR10 News

Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have […]
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLR10 News

Father-son duo set for trial despite not firing gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for the elder of a father-and-son duo charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 home invasion and homicide. Rick Johnson, 50, is to be tried in Greene County Circuit Court beginning on Oct. 31, 2022, on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy