ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville woman raises awareness about lack of domestic violence education

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Melisa Mayes’ sister Michele was killed in 2018 by an ex-boyfriend. To this day, Mayes said she wishes she would have seen the signs of abuse that lead to her sisters death.

“She was in an abusive relationship. We, as her family, didn’t know. We missed a lot of red flags,” said Mayes. “I think there’s so many people [in situations] that their family members maybe miss red flags or they don’t really understand what’s really going on until it’s too late.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCitM_0fOWImlk00
Melisa Mayes sister Michele

>>>MORE: One in four women will experience domestic violence, CDC says.

Now she is trying to keep her sisters memory alive by teaching people about abuse.

“We have done our best to try to educate ourselves and the people around us about the signs that we missed because we don’t want to see anybody else any other family have to go through this, ” Mayes said.

Mayes will be participating in the Walk in Her Shoes event in Bartlesville with her co-workers from Washington County Emergency Management in honor of her sister.

“There’s no way to practice or train for this that I’ve been able to see I don’t know how you women do it actually and I certainly wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t for a great cause,” said Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTGyD_0fOWImlk00
Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox

This will be the fifth year for Walk in Her Shoes in Bartlesville raising money for SAFE-NOW, a Bartlesville based non-profit that helps victims of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

The President of SAFE-NOW Dr. Shelly Holdman said they are hoping to raise $10,000 so they can provide no cost forensic medical exams for victims of rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWr4U_0fOWImlk00
President of SAFE-NOW Dr. Shelly Holdman

“It happens in every community in every slick economic class in every town I every city so we need to be talking about it we need to tell our kids about it becaue thats how we’re going to be able to protect them,” said Holdman.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Enid community schedules vigil for 2-year-old victim

ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid community will gather Friday night to host a vigil for a 2-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed this week. Cayliah Guyton was found in a motel pool Thursday morning. Officers and paramedics rushed to save the girl’s life, but she later died at a hospital.
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Man Charged In Enid Child Homicide

The man charged with the murder of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton was denied bail in Garfield County on Friday. According to court documents, investigators found evidence that Michael S. Geiger had kidnapped Guyton from her hotel room where she was with family who were asleep at the time. Both Geiger and...
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cdc#Red Flags#Fifth Year#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy