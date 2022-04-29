ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: IL stint in consideration

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manger Bud Black said Friday that Rodgers (back) could require a trip to the injured list,...

www.cbssports.com

Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Reds vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Continuing to Confidently Fade the Reds )

The Cincinnati Reds continue to prove to me that they are the worst MLB team we have seen in quite some time. They are 20 games into the season and have just three victories to their name. Two of those wins came in their first series of the year. So, the Reds have won just once since April 12. After that win, the Reds fell back into line and lost four straight.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Reds enter matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

LINE: Rockies -154, Reds +132; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break a five-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Rockies. Colorado is 12-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Rockies are fourth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging one per game.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Secures sixth save

Bard struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday en route to his sixth save of the season. Tasked with preserving a one-run lead, Bard made quick work of the Reds' 2-4 hitters, retiring the side in order on eight pitches (seven strikes). Bard now has a 2.25 ERA this season and is 6-for-7 in save chances. Alex Colome has grabbed a couple saves, but Bard looks like the clear No. 1 option in the Colorado bullpen.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Beats Reds for third win

Kuhl (3-0) picked up the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk. His outing was bookended by homers; Kuhl allowed a long ball to Tyler Naquin on the first pitch he threw and another to Aramis Garcia on the last pitch he threw. Kuhl was strong in between and now sits with a 1.90 ERA through four starts this season (two at Coors Field). His 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings don't exactly scream "dominant," however, and he's enjoyed a pretty favorable schedule to date.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before being activated. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia resting Sunday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays are giving Tapia a routine breather after he started the last 12 games. Vinny Capra is entering the lineup in place of Tapia to play left field and hit eighth. George Springer is in right field and Bradley Zimmer is in center field.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Chad Kuhl, Rockies extend Reds' tailspin

Ryan McMahon had two hits, including a two-run triple, Chad Kuhl pitched eight strong innings, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the struggling Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his sixth save for Colorado. Tyler Naquin and Aramis Garcia homered for Cincinnati,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Launches eighth homer

Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Reds. Colorado put up a six spot in the first inning, and Cron did his part with a laser off Reiver Sanmartin, Cron's NL-leading eighth homer already this season. He will get to enjoy some more home cooking against the Nationals early this coming week before the Rockies head out on the road.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mark Kolozsvary catching for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Mark Kolozsvary is batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kolozsvary will take over behind the plate after Aramis Garcia was given a breather in Colorado. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, our models project Kolozsvary to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Sent down by Rockies

Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo mainly operated as a depth option for the Rockies early in the season, but he recently drew four consecutive starts. He appeared in 10 games and hit .257 with a homer, a double, six runs and six RBI, but he'll be demoted since Colorado will activate Garrett Hampson (hand) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado batting fourth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arenado will return to the lineup at third base on Sunday after serving his one-game suspension on Saturday. He will bat fourth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Brendan Donovan returns to the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Connor Overton: Strong showing in 2022 debut

Overton did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings. Overton drew a tough assignment at Coors Field in his Reds debut. He more than held his own, inducing nine swinging strikes on 75 pitches and leaving in line for the win. The right-hander is a journeyman at 28 years old, having bounced around between several clubs in the minors before making nine appearances between Pittsburgh and Toronto last season. He may get another opportunity to start for Cincinnati next week with a doubleheader on the schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH

