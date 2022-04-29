ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Silver Medallion honors region’s best graduating seniors

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt9FE_0fOWIOmQ00
Alton High School students and administrators wait to go onstage at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Banquet, held at Lewis and Clark Community College. The award recognizes the top 8 percent of the graduating classes of 21 area high schools, as well as a male and female scholar athlete and teacher of the year. A total of 223 students, including 45 from AHS, received medallions this year. (Scott Cousins)

GODFREY – When Jamaira Williams walked across the stage Thursday night, it was a big moment for her and her parents.

Williams, a senior at Alton High School, was among more than 200 high school students honored at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence banquet in the George C. Terry Riverbend Arena at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“I think it’s a very important moment for me,” Williams said before the ceremony. “I’ve definitely worked hard for it.”

Williams plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in health care administration.

Like many of the other students honored, she said it had been “pretty hard” to get to that point.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” she added.

Her father, Travis Williams, was among those watching the ceremony.

“I’m just ecstatic,” he said. “I’m just so proud of Jamaira and her accomplishments.”

He was looking forward to her future.

“As I’ve seen her blossom and grow," he said. "It just puts a warm feeling in my heart where she’s going in life."

A total of 223 graduating seniors at 21 high schools were recognized at Thursday's event which honors the top 8 percent of participating high school’s graduating seniors.

Bunker Hill High School teacher Doug Banwart was named the Teacher of the Year. Marquette Catholic High School tennis player Monical Wendle and Civic Memorial High School soccer player Parker Scottberg were honored as Scholar Athletes.

The program began in 1988 with seven area high schools and 106 students. It was originally sponsored by The Telegraph and the Greater Alton Twin Rivers Growth Association, now the RiverBend Growth Association.

“Tonight’s honorees weren’t born yet,” said emcee Jeff Allsman, director of special events at the college. “Your parents likely were, but were probably too young to remember it.”

Allsman also read from a Telegraph editorial written three days after the inaugural event by the newspaper's late editor Walt Sharp.

“The program is, in part, an effort to give these academically successful youngsters some of the same recognition often showered on their peers who are involved in sports and other extracurricular activities,” Sharp wrote. “Some day, when the Silver Medallions – along with the varsity letters and the Thespian pins and the trophies – are long lost or forgotten, a new generation’s leaders will be reaping the benefits of what now may seem to be unrewarding toil. That is the reward they most deserve and even if unknowingly, have most diligently sought.”

Many students talked about “hard work” required to make it to that point.

“I didn’t aim for it, but I got here,” said Edwardsville High School senor Kathryn Morgan. “I’m happy about it. It’s neat that there’s a whole thing to celebrate the top students of the area.”

She said the accomplishment was “moderately hard.” Morgan will attend SIUE, saying she is “staying local around my family,” but is unsure of her major.

“We’re very proud of her,” said Keith Morgan, her father. “She’s going to SIUE not only because it’s close, but she’s been accepted into the honor’s program and has tuition for four years. She’s an exceptional student and just a great person, and we’re proud of her.”

He said it was not hard to motivate her.

“She’s a dedicated individual who kind of takes care of her own stuff,” he said. “She’s matured into a young woman, and I’m certain she’s going to make a great way in her life.”

“I think it’s a great event,” said Connor Mathus, another Alton High senior, who plans to attend Saint Louis University and major in biochemistry with a focus on pre-medicine. “Hard work and staying motivated to do the best I could do in my school work.”

Thomas Strohmeier, who will be the valedictorian at Roxana High School, also said the Silver Medallion selection was an honor.

“I’m just happy to be included in all of this,” he said. “It’s a great thing to be put on and really recognizes all the students, a reward for all the hard work we put in.”

For him, he said it was a matter of dedication to his studies.

“Putting it first among other things, making a few sacrifices, but it all turns out better in the end,” he added.

He plans to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla and major in aerospace engineering.

His principal, Jason Dandurand, said it the event is one of his favorite nights of the year. He noted that, because of COVID, it has not been held in person for two years.

“It’s good to be back in person,” he said. “It’s a great event and it’s great to see our students recognized for all their hard work. I couldn’t be more proud of all the students being honored.”

Other principals echoed that sentiment, saying that while they were really excited about their own students it was good to see all the other area seniors being honored.

“It’s a phenomenal event when we can recognize our students, but also see all the wonderful students throughout the Riverbend,” said Civic Memorial High School Principal Justin Newell.

“When you talk about the top 8 percent, they are in honors classes," he said. "But more than that, they are the kiddos going to tutoring before and after school, and really persevering with COVID and all the pandemic challenges.”

Others talked about the impact of COVID. Marquette senior Ethan Eddy said the pandemic made it difficult, especially the virtual classes.

“But the teachers helped make up for all of that,” he said, adding he was glad to be actually attending classes his senior year.

“I’m really excited to be honored,” he added. “It took a lot of hard work and dedication, just grinding on the study.”

He plans to attend LCCC, majoring in science, and playing soccer.

This year’s sponsors include The Telegraph, The Intelligencer, Phillips 66, Weiland Rolled Products, Lewis and Clark Community College, 1 st Mid America Credit Union, Olin Corporation, First Community Credit Union and Imo’s Pizza – Edwardsville and Wood River.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Wendle, Scottberg named Silver Medallion scholar athletes

GODFREY - Monica Wendle and Parker Scottberg are well-known student athletes, but on Thursday they were honored for much more than their accomplishments in sports. Wendle, a tennis player for Marquette Catholic High School, and Scottberg, a soccer player for Civic Memorial High School, were named Scholar Athletes of the Year at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence banquet, held at Lewis and Clark Community College.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Willaredt, Withers honored in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Karen Willaredt and Mara Withers, juniors at Granite City High School, have been selected as the Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for April. Willaredt, the daughter of Alan and Christa Willaredt, is a three-year member of the varsity track and field team. She is a member of Varsity Club, is a Peer Tutor and has been on the Honor Roll and Secondary Honors Roll. She also is a volunteer at Apex Physical Therapy and her church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

YWCA honors 2022 Women of Distinction

EAST ALTON - Ten exceptional women were honored Thursday night at the 31st annual Women of Distinction gala dinner hosted by the YWCA of Alton. YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said it was a "great pleasure and privilege" to lead the organization for the past six years. "In these challenging, and even some might say dark, times it's good for our future knowing that all of us are fighting for the common goals of community service, improving the quality of education for all, making the world a more equitable place and addressing critically needed racial and social justice work," Hummel said.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Alton, IL
Education
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
KOLR10 News

Best high schools in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Missouri from Niche. As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Telegraph

Wherever she's needed: Aiello conquers her challenges

BETHALTO - If there has ever been a sign one/get one deal in college soccer recruiting, Kaylyn Aiello of Civic Memorial is just that. A player who's been her team's best at scoring goals as well as preventing them, Aiello has endured the pain of knee injuries, as well as the disappointment of missing two entire seasons. The CM senior has emerged from all of it enthusiastic and humble.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Newell
WAND TV

Former St. Joseph’s Home of Springfield to be mentoring home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A young men's mentoring center based in Springfield announced the purchase of property that was the former St. Joseph's Home of Springfield. The Outlet will now use the property as a regional home base for central Illinois. Since June 2015, The Outlet’s home has been a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend Earth Day set Saturday

ALTON - Riverbend Earth Day will be back in full force this year at The Old Bakery Beer Compnny, 400 Landmarks Boulevard, in Alton from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The event will have booths from over 40 local earth friendly artisans and environmental organizations, including Artist Sweet Honey, Green Bean Graphics, Mystic Baby, Sazzy Fashions, Nerdy bird bakery, Jabberwock Emporium and River Rosie. The event will also have live music: 11:30 am - Earth Sounds 1:00 pm - Salt of the Earth 2:30 pm - Raw Earth
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Urban League, Peoples Health Centers combat COVID

Recognizing that the battle against COVID is far from over, The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will continue offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Services will now be offered through appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic High School#Highschool#Silver Medallion#Alton High School
The Telegraph

Charlie's Drive-In reopens Wednesday

WOOD RIVER - Charlie's Drive-In, 762 N. Wood River Ave., in Wood River will have a grand reopening on Wednesday, May 4. A traditional root beer stand, Charlie's Drive-In was built in about 1950. It went through a series of owners and names until the late Charlie Tweedy purchased it in 1976. He operated the stand until 1992, when he sold it to his daughter, Teresa Tweedy, and Michelle Garin. The restaurant first closed in August 2021. The restaurant will reopen under the ownership of Chastity Niemeyer, a Wood River native who had been going to Charlie's for many years.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Coach Lyndsey Talbot Earns ‘Diamond9′ Award

State Fair Community College (SFCC) Softball Head Coach Lyndsey Talbot has been selected to receive one of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Diamond 9 Awards. The award will be presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual Baseball and Softball Luncheon on Wednesday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

SSM Health and SLU creates new healthcare delivery network

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM and Saint Louis University team up to improve the health of the area and strengthen medical education. The two organizations will bring together the SLUCare Physician Group with SSM Health’s care model to create an integrated healthcare network. Ownership of SLUCare will transition over to SSM health when the transaction closes by this summer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Towns working to attract more tourists

ALTON — Four pop-up stops featuring Traveler, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau’s new mobile visitor center, are planned May 4-6. Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said, said the bureau sees National Travel & Tourism Week as a great way to start the summer travel season.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Telegraph

Edwardsville studio hosting spring art show

EDWARDSVILLE - Potter Susan Bostwick, a former Jacoby Arts Center instructor, will host a spring art show this weekend at her student in Edwardsville. "Can You Dig It? A Spring Show" features original artwork and handcrafted jewelry work by Bostwick and three other artists 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Susan Bostwick Studio, 8615 Goshen Road, in Edwardsville. Guest artists are Nancy Davis, Olivia Hopkins and Hopkins' mother, Kathryn Stullken Biarkis.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Farm 'cheerleader' named Illinois laureate

ELMHURST — Becky Doyle of the Macoupin County community of Gillespie never dreamed that she would join the ranks of those receiving Illinois’ highest honor. But that’s exactly where she found herself on Saturday during the annual Lincoln Academy of Illinois Convocation in Elmhurst.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Jerseyville church sets art appreciation event for Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church, 400 S. State St., will host a Kids at HeART Art Appreciation event celebrating the art of Keith Haring from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. This is part of a series of art appreciation classes. Kids at HeART Art Appreciation is an intergenerational class for kids of all ages, from 8 to 88. Attend one or all of them. Dress really cool for a session of funky street art creating. Be sure to bring your imagination and creative genius. Class enrollment is set at 10 students, and registration is required. There is no class fee. To register a child, complete and return this form: https://forms.gle/NMzfwhwkXNgoy4HeA To register an adult, complete and return this form: https://forms.gle/uGU6TitWf7pga2U5A
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Highland mural dedication set May 15

HIGHLAND — A dedication ceremony for the Weinheimer Mural is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 in Highland. The afternoon will begin with music from the Highland Music School accompanying a dancer from I Move Dance Studio. Mayor Kevin Hemann will welcome attendees followed by an explanation of the grant process and the meaning of the mural by its artist, Robert Fishbone of On the Wall Productions in St. Louis.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy