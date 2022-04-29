ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Not in Friday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Trevino is out of the lineup Friday at Kansas City. Trevino...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Good news takeaways as Nasty Nestor propels Yankees past Kansas City

On Friday afternoon, theNew York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals, posting 12 runs against them and allowing just two. The Bombers are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. With Nestor Cortes on the mound, he recorded yet another efficient performance,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in Mets no-hitter

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kyle Higashioka
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees' Anthony Volpe heating up, dominates his 21st birthday

Happy 21st birthday celebrations were in order for Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe on Thursday, as legally, he's now allowed to drink the tears of his rivals. Too much attention has been paid in the early weeks of the 2022 season to Volpe's slow start in his first crack at Double-A, owing both to his massive explosion in 2021 and the unnecessary blame being placed upon him for being the "reason" Carlos Correa and Trevor Story aren't in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Day

Dr. I: The Yankees are just as bad as their fans

Idle Thoughts, while waiting for the Kentucky Derby, Celts-Bucks and for dopey Tanner Houck to get vaccinated and actually help his team:. • Dr. Idle, Dr. I to his close friends, is a little disgusted today with the Yankees. It's been a week since the "hooligans," as John Sterling fittingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Yankees
Big Frog 104

New York Yankees' John Sterling Lasting Test Of Time As Club's Voice

I'm a fan of John Sterling. Long before Sterling began his 33-season (and counting) tenure as the lead radio voice of the New York Yankees in 1989, I was following his career. His well known calls of "Ball game over. Yankees win. Theeeee Yankees win", or when a Bronx Bomber has slugged a home run, and listeners along the Yankees' radio network are treated to - "It is high. It is far. It is gone", I could pick out Sterling voice out of a line up of sportscasters with one ear tied behind my back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Edwin Diaz makes interesting history during Mets' combined no-hitter

Five New York Mets pitchers on Friday combined to throw the team's second no-hitter in franchise history, and Edwin Diaz accomplished something cool during the process. Opening Day starter Tylor Megill got the no-hitter started with five scoreless innings. He walked three and threw 88 pitches in the process. Then came Drew Smith for 1.1 innings; Joely Rodriguez for 1.0; Seth Lugo for 0.2; and Diaz pitched the final inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Hoskins, Schwarber power Phillies to victory over N.Y. Mets

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday night as the Philadelphia Phillies bounced back from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1. Held hitless by five Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday night, the Phillies broke through when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees' star prospect Anthony Volpe update: Overcoming struggles in Double-A

The New York Yankees have been dominating at the Major League level, picking up another blowout win on Friday over the Kansas City Royals. Piecing together eight consecutive wins, the offense has finally picked up the pace, matching the quality of their pitching to open the year. Hosting the 2nd best record in baseball, just behind the New York Mets, the Yankees should be extremely excited about their potential, and that's not even concerning their top prospect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA

