Washington, DC

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sitting out season finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Backstrom (rest) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale against...

www.cbssports.com

Related
NHL

Wild will win Stanley Cup led by Kaprizov, goaltending depth

Identity on defense, Fleury, Talbot give Minnesota chance at first championship in its history. The Minnesota Wild will raise the Stanley Cup for the first time because this is the best, deepest team in their history. The Wild head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the hottest team in the...
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
WDBO

Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process. General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL Announces Schedule For Bruins 1st Round Playoff Series Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. All games will be broadcast regionally on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub. Out-of-market viewers can watch the broadcast on ESPN+. National broadcasts will be available on either ESPN or TNT.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Washington

Capitals to Face Presidents' Trophy Winner Panthers in First Round

Capitals to face Presidents’ Trophy winner Panthers in first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals, by virtue of their loss Friday to the Rangers, will face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for next week in...
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Washington

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals Vs. Panthers First Round Schedule Released

Capitals vs. Panthers first round schedule released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals will travel to Florida for Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is set to begin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Sunrise, Florida. All first-round games will be available regionally on NBC Sports Washington.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Red Wings Announce Coaching Staff Changes

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko. Blashill recently completed his seventh season as head coach of the Red Wings and has spent the last 11 seasons with the organization. Houda and Salajko have served in their respective positions for the last six seasons.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Practicing Sunday

Ovechkin (upper body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin missed the last three regular-season games after a violent collision into the end boards during April 24's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old has skated with the team in the interim and his presence at Sunday's practice session is certainly progress, but Ovechkin's availability for Game One against the Panthers has yet to be established.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin day to day, out for Capitals against Rangers

NEW YORK -- Alex Ovechkin will miss his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury when the Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSWA, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). The 36-year-old forward is day to day, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams' season finale. Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and...
NEWARK, NJ
Click10.com

Chirping the Cats: Episode 52 – Panthers-Capitals First Round preview with Tarik El-Bashir

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 52 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork welcomes longtime Washington Capitals and NHL reporter Tarik El-Bashir. They dive into the Stanley Cup Playoff First Round series between the Panthers and Capitals, discussing the health status of Alex Ovechkin, the normally scary Caps’ power play, Washington’s concerns in goal and how much fun it will be watching tough guys like Tom Wilson, Ryan Lomberg, Garnet Hathaway, Radko Gudas and Patric Hornqvist give everything they have for their respective teams.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Hurricanes will win Stanley Cup led by scoring depth, penalty kill

Aho leads way among 11 goal-scorers in double figures, DeAngelo, Slavin anchor one of NHL's best defenses. The Carolina Hurricanes will win the Stanley Cup because they have unmatched depth at every position. They have 11 players who have scored at least 10 goals, led by forwards Sebastian Aho (37),...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin likely to play for Capitals in Game 1 against Panthers

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin looks ready to play for the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSFL, NBCSWA). Ovechkin smiled and said "we'll see" when asked if he will...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back in action Tuesday

Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Considered day-to-day

Coach Taylor Jenkins said Saturday that Adams (COVID-19 protocols) is considered day-to-day, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports. Adams missed Friday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he should have a chance to return early in the team's second-round series against the Warriors. Jenkins said he isn't sure when the 28-year-old will be cleared to play, so his status for Sunday's Game 1 against Golden State is up in the air. However, Adams' status shouldn't significantly impact the Grizzlies' rotation.
MEMPHIS, TN

