Red Sox's John Schreiber: Sent back to minors

 2 days ago

Schreiber was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield...

MLB rumors: Red Sox demote ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rob Refsnyder won’t be on hand for the game. That’s because he was demoted Friday as the Red Sox made a handful of roster moves, according to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Four...
Garrett Whitlock to make third start of season for Red Sox against Angels on Wednesday

Garrett Whitlock will make his third start of the season for the Red Sox in Wednesday night’s game against the Angels at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora said Saturday. After opening the year in Boston’s bullpen as a multi-inning reliever, Whitlock moved into the starting rotation on April 23 and has made two starts against the Rays and Blue Jays on the road. Over 16 2/3 total innings of work, the right-hander has posted a miniscule 0.54 ERA and 2.20 FIP to go along with four walks and 20 strikeouts.
Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Tending to tight calf

Arroyo is dealing with tightness in his left calf, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Arroyo's injury is not considered serious, and the Red Sox are planning to evaluate him again Sunday. With a team off day Monday, don't be surprised if he gets at least a day to rest.
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Davidson was designated for assignment following Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Average dips over road trip

Bradley went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Bradley and the Red Sox finished a disastrous road trip. Boston's starting right fielder went 2-for-33 (.061) in nine games on the road, dropping his season line to .147/.227/.206. If the team were hitting close to its preseason projections, they might be able to swallow Bradley's cipher of a bat. But with Boston's offense underperforming -- particularly at right field and first base -- change may need to happen. It started at first base Friday when Franchy Cordero was called up to platoon with Bobby Dalbec. As for right field, Jarren Duran is lighting it up at Triple-A Worcester, posting a .340/.441/.540 line over 13 games for the WooSox.
Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Coughs up lead

Barnes allowed one run on two hits in the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. Barnes entered to pitch the eighth after seven dominant innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi and got two quick outs. However, Cedric Mullins blooped a double, which was followed by a Anthony Santander run-scoring single. While Saturday's outcome can be attributed to bad luck -- Mullins' double had an 83.1 mph exit velocity -- Barnes has been unreliable thus far. He has a 5.87 ERA with four walks (1.2 K/BB) over 7.2 innings.
Red Sox option Jaylin Davis and Phillips Valdez to Triple-A Worcester

The decision to option both Davis and Valdez comes one day before all Major League Baseball teams are required to trim their active rosters from 28 to 26 players. As a result of the lockout and the compressed spring training that followed, MLB allowed its clubs to carry 28 players on their rosters from the start of the season up until May 2. Teams must remove two players from their active roster in order to get down to 26 by Monday. They are now permitted to carry up to 14 pitchers through May 30.
Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
