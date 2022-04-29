Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Friday

Bradley went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Bradley and the Red Sox finished a disastrous road trip. Boston's starting right fielder went 2-for-33 (.061) in nine games on the road, dropping his season line to .147/.227/.206. If the team were hitting close to its preseason projections, they might be able to swallow Bradley's cipher of a bat. But with Boston's offense underperforming -- particularly at right field and first base -- change may need to happen. It started at first base Friday when Franchy Cordero was called up to platoon with Bobby Dalbec. As for right field, Jarren Duran is lighting it up at Triple-A Worcester, posting a .340/.441/.540 line over 13 games for the WooSox.

