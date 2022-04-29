ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Sent to minors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox demote ex-Yankees prospect

The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Rob Refsnyder won’t be on hand for the game. That’s because he was demoted Friday as the Red Sox made a handful of roster moves, according to Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Four...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Davidson was designated for assignment following Sunday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Average dips over road trip

Bradley went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Bradley and the Red Sox finished a disastrous road trip. Boston's starting right fielder went 2-for-33 (.061) in nine games on the road, dropping his season line to .147/.227/.206. If the team were hitting close to its preseason projections, they might be able to swallow Bradley's cipher of a bat. But with Boston's offense underperforming -- particularly at right field and first base -- change may need to happen. It started at first base Friday when Franchy Cordero was called up to platoon with Bobby Dalbec. As for right field, Jarren Duran is lighting it up at Triple-A Worcester, posting a .340/.441/.540 line over 13 games for the WooSox.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Tending to tight calf

Arroyo is dealing with tightness in his left calf, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Arroyo's injury is not considered serious, and the Red Sox are planning to evaluate him again Sunday. With a team off day Monday, don't be surprised if he gets at least a day to rest.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jaylin Davis: Optioned to minors

Davis was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Davis was called up by the Red Sox on Friday after being claimed off waivers from the Giants, and he went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts during his time with the big-league club. However, he'll be sent to the minors since the Red Sox need to cut their active roster down to 26 players by Monday.
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Collects double, RBI in loss

Cordero started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's 9-5 loss to Baltimore. Cordero's fourth-inning sacrifice fly gave Boston a short-lived 1-0 lead. He later produced his first hit since being called up Friday. After his callup, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Cordero would handle the strongside of a platoon at first base with Bobby Dalbec, although he did not play Saturday against a right-hander.
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
