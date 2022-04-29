ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Back with big club

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Studnicka was recalled by Boston on Friday, Conor...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Wild will win Stanley Cup led by Kaprizov, goaltending depth

Identity on defense, Fleury, Talbot give Minnesota chance at first championship in its history. The Minnesota Wild will raise the Stanley Cup for the first time because this is the best, deepest team in their history. The Wild head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the hottest team in the...
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DETROIT RED WINGS RELEASE STATEMENT ON HEAD COACH JEFF BLASHILL

After a tumultuous tenure as the Red Wings' bench boss, the team announced today their plans to part ways with Blashill, assistant Coach Doug Houda, & goalie coach Jeff Salajko:. Who should be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings? John Tortorella? Mike Babcock pt. II? And do...
DETROIT, MI
News 8 WROC

Amerks take down Comets to keep their playoff hopes alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Rookie forward JJ Peterka recorded his second hat trick of the month as part of a four-point night and Casey Fitzgerald returned in time to notch a career-best three assists to power the Rochester Americans (37-29-7-3) to a dominating 8-1 rout of the Utica Comets (42-20-8-1) in Friday’s regular-season finale at The Blue Cross Arena. With […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NHL

NHL Announces Schedule For Bruins 1st Round Playoff Series Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. All games will be broadcast regionally on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub. Out-of-market viewers can watch the broadcast on ESPN+. National broadcasts will be available on either ESPN or TNT.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Studnicka
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Resting for finale

Marchand will be held out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports. Boston has decided it's more important to keep its top players healthy than chase the third seed in the Atlantic Division, so Marchand and a number of other prominent contributors will be rested for Friday's season finale. Marchand finishes the regular season with 80 points in 70 games played.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masslive Com#The Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

Hurricanes turn focus to another playoff shot at Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off their best regular season in franchise history along with another division title and the third-best record in the NHL. Yet so much about how the Hurricanes will be remembered comes with what happens in the NHL playoffs, starting with...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters

Former NHL winger Ryan Malone and Jeremy Brodeur, son of Hockey Hall of Famer goalie Martin Brodeur, are among the players participating in the inaugural season of 3ICE, a new six-team 3-on-3 hockey league starting play in June. Malone, 42, played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back in action Tuesday

Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Hurricanes to start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +101; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-0 against the Bruins in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Feb. 10, the Hurricanes won 6-0.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy