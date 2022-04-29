ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Back in action Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Forsling (rest) will play Friday in Montreal. Forsling sat out the...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens: 3 Late First-Round Draft Targets

Now that the worst season in Montreal Canadiens history is completed, fans can stop counting man-games lost due to injury and let the supercomputer trying to keep up with that number cool down. But mostly, fans can now look forward to the first offseason under new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton. They were busy at their first trade deadline, and all signs point to them being very active leading up to the NHL Entry Draft to be hosted in Montreal this summer.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks put a bow on 2021-22 season

The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Friday in their season finale. Here are 10 observations as we put a bow on the 2021-22 season:. 1. The Blackhawks finished the season with a 28-42-12 record and 68 points. It's the fewest points they've had in an 82-game season since recording 65 during the 2005-06 campaign. Crazy to think about when you factor in the expectations coming into the year.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise’s biggest stars all want to know how long the team’s already painful rebuild is going to take. Toews, Kane and DeBrincat each have one year left on their contracts after the Blackhawks finished a miserable 28-42-12 season with a 3-2 overtime loss at Buffalo on Friday night. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag in March, also has to make a decision on interim coach Derek King.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Signal Beginning of New Era with Blashill Departure

On day one of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 offseason, general manager Steve Yzerman wasted no time and reshaped the team in a big way. Yzerman announced Saturday afternoon that the organization would not renew the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill, as well as assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Selajko. Prior to the news, Blashill was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL, trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. In 537 games behind the bench with the Red Wings, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72, and posted a record of 1-4 in the team’s only playoff games during his tenure. This was the 48-year-old’s first head coaching gig in the NHL.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
CBS Sports

Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Forwards

The 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks came in with a roar and went out with a whimper. What was supposed to be a playoff contention roster fell sorely short of its goal. Now under new general manager Kyle Davidson, the organization is in full rebuild mode. Meanwhile, the players had to slog through a season that was mired in disappointment and controversy. The show is mercifully over, at least for now. It’s time to hand out individual player grades for the season that was. Today I’ll start with the forwards.
CHICAGO, IL

