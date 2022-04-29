ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Anton Lundell: Playing Friday, after all

 2 days ago

Lundell (upper body) will play Friday in Montreal. Lundell was reportedly set...

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ next coach could have an edge, NHL experience

The next Detroit Red Wings coach figures to be much different than Jeff Blashill, at least in personality and demeanor. General manager Steve Yzerman, chances are, will seek someone who is more abrasive and demanding. The feeling amongst some in the organization is that the team is too soft, wilts...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings part ways with coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings will have a new head coach in 2022-23. General manager Steve Yzerman announced today that Jeff Blashill’s contract will not be renewed. The move was not unexpected, following a late-season slide that saw the team go 9-18-4 in its final 31 games after hovering around .500 in points percentage for most of the season.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens: 3 Late First-Round Draft Targets

Now that the worst season in Montreal Canadiens history is completed, fans can stop counting man-games lost due to injury and let the supercomputer trying to keep up with that number cool down. But mostly, fans can now look forward to the first offseason under new general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton. They were busy at their first trade deadline, and all signs point to them being very active leading up to the NHL Entry Draft to be hosted in Montreal this summer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Should play in Game 1

Huberdeau (rest) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. Huberdeau should return to a first-line role and a spot on the top power-play unit Tuesday. The 28-year-old winger racked up an eye-popping 30 goals and 115 points through 80 contests during the regular season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Washington

Capitals to Face Presidents' Trophy Winner Panthers in First Round

Capitals to face Presidents’ Trophy winner Panthers in first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals, by virtue of their loss Friday to the Rangers, will face the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for next week in...
SUNRISE, FL
Anton Lundell
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Take a look at some of the most noteworthy numbers from Colorado's 2021-22 campaign. Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Will miss season finale

Anderson (undisclosed) will not dress for Friday's game against visiting Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Dustin Tokarski has been named the starter for Buffalo's season finale, with the recently recalled Michael Houser backing up. The 40-year-old Anderson managed to record 17 wins in his first season with the Sabres, recording a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage along the way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Panthers to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Panthers -223, Capitals +180; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers went 2-1 against the Capitals during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 30, the Panthers won 5-4.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Alex Ovechkin practices ahead of Game 1 against Panthers

The Washington Capitals are set to embark on a first-round series in the NHL Playoffs against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers. Sunday morning they got a positive sign towards the status of captain Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin was a full participant in Sunday’s skate. He missed...
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -313, Predators +248; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Predators went 3-1 against the Avalanche during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 28, the Predators won 5-4 in a shootout.
DENVER, CO

