Godfrey, IL

Wendle, Scottberg named Silver Medallion scholar athletes

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Monica Wendle, a tennis player at Marquette Catholic High School, and Parker Scottberg, a soccer player at Civic Memorial High School, were named 2022 Silver Medallion Scholar Athletes at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence banquet, held Thursday at Lewis and Clark Community College. (Scott Cousins)

GODFREY — Monica Wendle and Parker Scottberg are well-known student athletes, but on Thursday they were honored for much more than their accomplishments in sports.

Wendle, a tennis player for Marquette Catholic High School, and Scottberg, a soccer player for Civic Memorial High School, were named Scholar Athletes of the Year at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence banquet, held at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The announcement was made by Steve Thompson, regional president of Carrollton Bank Alton.

The award is based on athletic, scholastic and extra-curricular accomplishments, and the winners are selected by the sports Department of the Telegraph and Edwardsville Intelligencer.

The Silver Medallion event honors the top 8 percent of local high school’s graduating seniors.

Scottberg “has always pushed himself to be the best that he can be, by establishing personal goals and diligently working to meet them,” according to Thompson.

“An All-State soccer player his senior season, he also was team captain and All-Mississippi Valley Conference,” Thompson said. “He strives to excel in the classroom and on the pitch, but more so in his personal life. His grade point average is 4.361 and he is ranked No. 10 in his class.”

Thompson noted that Scottberg was “well-rounded” and strives for consistency.

“His teammates often refer to him as a leader, someone they can look up to and someone who they can count on,” he added. “He’s also a leader of his high school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, and one of the most important of his attributes is that he is kind and accepting and a friend to many.”

He plans to attend Olivet Nazarene and play soccer.

Wendle comes from a “long line” of tennis-playing family members.

She is the No. 1 singles player at Marquette, and qualified for the IHSA girls state tennis tournament last fall, becoming the first Marquette player in 10 years to win three matches on Day 1 at state and eventually finishing higher than any other Metro East player. In additions she gained All-State honors in the process.

She has the highest grade point average at her school , at 4.74; was named an Illinois State Scholar; and is a leader in the Campus Ministry program.

She plans to attend LCCC and eventually become a teacher.

Comments / 0

The Telegraph

SIUE tennis bows out of OVC Tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The magical season for SIUE tennis came to an end on Friday afternoon, as the No. 4 seed Cougars fell to fifth-seeded Murray State by a 4-1 margin in the Quarterfinal round of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Scott Cousins
The Telegraph

Farm 'cheerleader' named Illinois laureate

ELMHURST — Becky Doyle of the Macoupin County community of Gillespie never dreamed that she would join the ranks of those receiving Illinois’ highest honor. But that’s exactly where she found herself on Saturday during the annual Lincoln Academy of Illinois Convocation in Elmhurst.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

