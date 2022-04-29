ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tink Drops Video for New Song “Cater” f/ 2 Chainz

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTink is ready to enter a new era. The Chicago rapper/singer kicked off the weekend by delivering her new single “Carter,” featuring 2 Chainz. The sultry R&B track nods to the 2005 Destiny Child hit “Cater 2 U,” and boasts production by Tink’s boyfriend...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Drake Co-Signs French Montana & Kodak Black’s New 'Mopstick' Video

A Drake co-sign is a powerful tool regardless of how it appears. Whether it be in the form of a feature or a mere Instagram like, Drizzy’s power of persuasion has often come to determine what makes a hit record. The Toronto lyricist recently took to Instagram to shout...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Houdini and NorthSideBenji’s “Repeat” Music Video

Toronto rapper NorthSideBenji has released the music video for his new surprise single with the late Houdini, “Repeat.”. “Due to unforeseen circumstances we couldn’t get this out when we first made it back in ’19 but On Behalf Of The Houligan Estate we wanted to give yall something special .. Especially the Day Ones Who been rocking fr,” NorthSideBenji wrote in an Instagram post teasing the track last night. The two rappers were working on a collaborative project before Houdini’s untimely passing in 2020, when he was shot dead in Toronto’s Entertainment District.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Boi
Person
2 Chainz
Person
Tink
Distractify

How Did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Meet?

Since 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has remained on hip-hop and pop culture’s radar. The Houston native consistently topped the Billboard charts with hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage,” and “Body.” Megan also earned her first Grammy (three trophies, to be exact) in 2021, adding to her list of accolades.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Crowns JAY-Z The 'Best Rapper' Alive Following 'Neck & Wrist' Collaboration

JAY-Z contributed a coveted verse to Pusha T’s single “Neck & Wrist” for his latest album It’s Almost Dry. Following the project’s April 22 release, Hov fans celebrated lyrics such as, “They like, ‘If BIG was alive, Hov wouldn’t be in his position’/If BIG had survived, y’all would have got The Commission” and further exalted the Brooklyn-bred legend.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit#A New Era#Destiny S Child
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Finds Girl Who Effortlessly Rapped Lil Baby's "Wants & Needs" Verse

Drake and Lil Baby had the summer on smash when they dropped "Wants And Needs." Initially, it was part of Drake's Scary Hours II package that he dropped to hold fans over until Certified Lover Boy dropped. The single extended Baby and Drake's collaborative streak together, and some might feel like it's their best joint effort to date.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Reignites Yung Miami Romance Rumors With City Girls Coachella Shoutout

The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy