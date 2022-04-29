Feeling Sorry? Blame the Upcoming Jupiter-Venus Conjunction

Welcome home, Taurus! Beyond this being your time to shine, this month highlights the ways in which your Taurean nature is currently crackling with evolutionary potential. Our New Moon on May 1 features a strong, electric impulse from the planet Uranus, who has been in your sign since 2018 and will be until 2025. Here, you can renew your experiments in connecting to life’s goodness, supporting quick and organic growth, and probing the possibilities of earth’s beauty. Relative to this liberating potential, the lunar eclipse on May 15 can show you the ways in which this beauty becomes more refined, subtle and rooted. This might look like giving some elements of your universe a good trim or two, but these sharp moments can also be elucidating.

