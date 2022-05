COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tanner is a 5-year-old Terrier mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!. We saved sweet Tanner from a local municipal shelter where he was at-risk of euthanasia. He is a big, playful, lovable meatball! Tanner is always smiling and gives lots of kisses. He loves to be loved on and petted! Tanner weighs about 65 pounds. However, he thinks he is 15 pounds and will try to fit in your lap. He is a great cuddler and just can’t get close enough to you. Tanner is a big-time treat lover and will do just about anything to earn one! He is a super chill, low-energy, goofy pup that has so much love to give.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO