Sheriff Carter finds himself in one-person minority on RSW Jail leadership in wake of recent inmate fatalities
The Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren (Counties) Regional Jail (RSWRJ) dealt with Fiscal Year 2023 budget variables, the advisability of seeking American Correctional Association (ACA) certification, and the aftermath of the facility inmate opioid overdoses and one fatality, among other business at its meeting of April 28. And while discussion of “personnel matters” related to...royalexaminer.com
Comments / 0