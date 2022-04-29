ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Local Offers

easyreadernews.com
 2 days ago

Watch FATHER, a new film from Serbia, in your home. Watch new films at home through South Bay Film Society Virtual...

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Buzzy Doc Feature ‘Goya, Carriere and the Ghost of Bunuel’ Pounced on by Reservoir Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. José Luis López Linares’ “Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel,” a portrait of French film great Jean-Claude Carrière, captured breaking down the paintings and personality of painter Francisco de Goya, has been acquired for international sales by Reservoir Docs. In its earliest sales, the doc feature has closed the two biggest markets in Europe with reputed distributors, licensing France to Epicentre and Germany and Austria to Weltkino. Syldavia Cinema will distribute in Spain, Version Digital in Italy and Outsider Films in Portugal.   Launched in 2020 by Anais Clanet, Reservoir Docs will bring the...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Offer is really an appreciation of movies

"The overarching sense you get from The Offer is that it is remarkable that any movie is ever successful or good or, indeed, even gets made. If you see a movie that’s good, you’re watching a miracle," says Alissa Wilkinson of Paramount+'s The Godfather making-of series. "Which might be why The Offer’s greatest service is to remind us that The Godfather is, really, that good. (And so is at least one of its sequels; judge for yourself, as all three are also streaming on Paramount+.) It pushed boundaries artistically, narratively, and technically, and viewers responded, making it the biggest movie in history upon its release. Something about its story, which shifted from (Mario) Puzo’s juicy potboiler to something far more insightful and allegorical about America, resonates deeply. Get lucky enough to catch it on a big screen, and it feels as exciting as it must have at the film’s premiere. The show knows, and doesn’t get in the way. It does that, in part, by not trying to be nearly as good as its predecessor, with its daring lighting and cinematography, its uniformly outstanding performances, and its sense of epic scale. When it does pay self-conscious homage to Coppola’s film, it’s in winking references (you’ll get a line about a cannoli in the first couple of minutes)."
PARAMOUNT, CA
SFGate

David Awards Signal Shift in Generations and Genres in Cinema Italiano

As they celebrate being held as a physical event, Italy’s upcoming 67th David di Donatello Awards epitomize the ongoing shift in generations and genres that is underway in Cinema Italiano. Leading the pack this year are seasoned auteur Paolo Sorrentino’s most personal film “The Hand of God” and young...
MOVIES
Variety

Cinecittà Chief on Symbolic Significance of Holding the Davids at Italy’s City of Cinema

Click here to read the full article. Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico, who is a former Warner Bros. and Sky Italia senior exec, is implementing a major upgrade and expansion of the iconic Rome studios where he recently installed Europe’s largest LED Wall on the lot near the large Studio 5 that was once Federico Fellini’s second home. Maccanico, who has ambitions for Cinecittà to become continental Europe’s top studio facility, spoke to Variety from the lot about the symbolic significance of holding the David di Donatello Awards on the premises. Excerpts. Why is it so important to have the Davids at...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Good News Network

Good News in History, May 1

70 years ago today, Hasbro debuted Mr. Potato Head in America. It may seem, without the influence of the Toy Story movies, a trivial invention, but the kits which allowed kids to interchange different facial features onto an actual potato, sold more than a million copies in the first year. READ how different America used to be when Potato Head was created… (1952)
AMAZON
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Srdan Golubović
Deadline

‘A Miracle Before Christmas’, ‘Surprised By Oxford’ Castings; Fade To Black Films Slate; Acquisitions By Samuel Goldwyn, Freestyle, Adventure Entertainment, Gravitas; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Romeo Miller (Honey) and Keith David (Greenleaf) have signed on to star in the film A Miracle Before Christmas, from writer-director LazRael Lison (#Unknown). The love story centers on Mercedes Wright (Luckett), a famous, fast-talking relationship therapist who has the answers to fixing everyone else’s marital issues, but is challenged by problems faced with her own husband (Miller), leaning on help from an angel (David) to get past them. Lison and Tatiana Chekhova are producing the film under their Summer House Pictures banner, with Charles F. Porter of Black Bench...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Hatching': Is the Finnish Horror Movie in Theaters?

It’s now officially springtime, which means baby birds will soon be hatching out of their eggs and into the world. IFC Midnight must have had this in mind when they set the release date for their most recent movie, Hatching to have a limited theatrical release in the United States on April 29, 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Focus Features Touts ‘Downton Abbey 2,’ Todd Field’s ‘Tar’ at CinemaCon

Focus Features — which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — came to CinemaCon on Wednesday to woo theater owners with a diverse slate of specialty films, including Downton Abbey: A New Era. “Movie theaters are sacred spaces and vital to our culture,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski told theater owners gathered in Las Vegas this week, adding he remembers holding the hand of his future wife for the first time at a theater.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Downton Abbey: A New Era': Film Review'The Gilded Age' Finale: Writers Talk Mrs. Russell's "Ultimate Triumph" and Their Progress on Season 2Raging Fire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GeekyGadgets

Moonfall film starring Halle Berry lands on digital streaming

If you have been waiting for the new Moonfall film starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley to arrive on digital streaming services, you’ll be pleased to know it is now available to rent and purchase. Moonfall is a science fiction disaster film directed and produced by Roland Emmerich starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times#Serbian
TheWrap

Johnny Cash Doc Set This Fall From Fathom Events, Erwin Bros

Fathom Events and filmmakers Jon and Andrew Erwin announced at CinemaCon that the events cinema company will team up with the Erwins’ Kingdom Story Company to release the documentary “Johnny Cash: Redemption of an American Icon” this fall. The documentary from the faith-based filmmaking brothers will recount...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘Godland’ Scores First Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. New Europe Film Sales has announced the first sales for Cannes Un Certain Regard-selected “Godland,” directed by Iceland’s Hlynur Pálmason. The film was picked up in France by Jour2Fete, and the movie was also acquired by three distributors that worked on Pálmason’s Cannes Critics’ Week title “A White, White Day” – Benelux rights were sold to Imagine, Poland was picked up by New Horizons Association and Australia/New Zealand was picked up by Palace. The film is set in the late 19th century, when a young Danish priest travels to a remote part of Iceland to...
MOVIES
Polygon

PSA: The Godfather movies are back on streaming after a brief hiatus

The Offer, the new biographical drama miniseries from writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) and director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) finally premieres today on Paramount Plus. And all three Godfather movies are coming with it, now available on the streaming platform. Starring Miles Teller as Paramount Pictures producer Albert S. Ruddy,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

Park Chan-Wook’s Cannes Title ‘Decision To Leave’ Sells To Mubi For North America

If you’re tuning in to CinemaCon news, you’re hearing studios say theatrical distribution is the “cornerstone” of their business, an about face to all the conventional wisdom in the last few years that says streaming is the industry’s future. Such are the whims of saying whatever’s convenient at the moment, but in a sure sign that streaming is still as important as ever, MUBI, the global arthouse streamer, has announced a huge acquisition today in Park Chan-Wook’s much-anticipated thriller “Decision To Leave,” which is making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. It’s a massive get for the streamer as the director’s film is one of the premiere films playing at the Croisette.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Review: Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen highlights a classic

In 1971, a film was released that was both a box office smash (it was the top grosser that year) and a critical hit, garnering 8 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael, who was very selective about the films she liked, praised the movie, calling it one of the most “powerful” films she had ever seen.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy