ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Man with dementia drove away someone else’s car from repair shop, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfqMM_0fOWGNOl00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man with dementia who drove away from an auto repair shop in someone else’s car.

Officers were called to Clayton Collision Center at 7422 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro just after 10 a.m. Friday. They were told that Larry Raines, 80, drove away in a white Chevrolet Sonic with Georgia tag CGT5364 that did not belong to him. The car was at the location for repairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police put out a Mattie’s Call for Raines, who has advance dementia.

Raines is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weights 147 pounds. He is bald and has green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue, long-sleeve shirt, tan khaki pants and black and red Martco hat.

The car was last seen on Ga. 135 at Glen Devon Road traveling east towards Henry County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information should call Clayton County police at 770-477-3737 or 911.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Reckless driver seen firing gun or fireworks in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – Investigators are seeking additional information from the public on a reckless driver accused of firing a gun or fireworks in DeKalb County. The incident happened on April 27 around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Street and Fourth Avenue in Decatur. Police are searching for a dark purple Dodge Charger in the area.
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Jonesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Box truck driver leads chase from Coweta County to Atlanta

A box truck driver led police on a 30-minute chase on April 21 that stretched from Coweta County into Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reports. The chase began when a Coweta County deputy saw a white Penske truck run a red light on Ga. 154. The deputy attempted to stop the truck but it accelerated and merged onto I-85 North. As the truck changed lanes, items were thrown out the window, according to Channel 2.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Raines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We done found the gator!’ Hilarious video shows moment woman finds Peachtree City alligator

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A hilarious viral video shows the moments a thrilled woman found what may be Peachtree City’s Infamous alligator, Flat Creek Floyd. A massive gator has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy