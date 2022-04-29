Man with dementia drove away someone else’s car from repair shop, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a man with dementia who drove away from an auto repair shop in someone else’s car.

Officers were called to Clayton Collision Center at 7422 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro just after 10 a.m. Friday. They were told that Larry Raines, 80, drove away in a white Chevrolet Sonic with Georgia tag CGT5364 that did not belong to him. The car was at the location for repairs.

Police put out a Mattie’s Call for Raines, who has advance dementia.

Raines is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weights 147 pounds. He is bald and has green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue, long-sleeve shirt, tan khaki pants and black and red Martco hat.

The car was last seen on Ga. 135 at Glen Devon Road traveling east towards Henry County.

Anyone with information should call Clayton County police at 770-477-3737 or 911.

