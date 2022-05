Spring showers move back in this weekend ahead of a mild start to May. We’re setting off the weekend with a warm front building in to the south. This will result in a warm southeasterly shift in wind and showers. Despite showers becoming more widespread through the day, temperatures will be seasonally mild, starting off in the mid 40s and climbing to a high in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance for a few embedded thunderstorms this afternoon, but they will not be strong or severe.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO