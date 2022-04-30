ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita police investigating after infant swallows pill, ends up in critical condition

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 2 days ago

Wichita police are investigating after an one-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officers were called to help EMS crews at a...

