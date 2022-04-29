ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer says COVID treatment Paxlovid fails to prevent infection of household members

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

April 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Friday said a large trial found that its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid was not effective at preventing coronavirus infection in people living with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

The trial enrolled 3,000 adults who were household contacts exposed to an individual who was experiencing symptoms and had recently tested positive for COVID-19. They were either given Paxlovid for five or 10 days or a placebo.

Those who took the five-day course were found to be 32% less likely to become infected than the placebo group. That rose to 37% with 10 days of Paxlovid. However, the results were not statistically significant and thus possibly due to chance.

Pfizer said safety data in the trial was consistent with previous studies, which had shown the pills to be 90% effective at preventing hospitalization in high-risk individuals when taken for five days shortly after symptom onset.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients ... and we are pleased to see the growing global use of Paxlovid in that population,” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer said Paxlovid, which consists of two different antiviral drugs, is currently approved or authorized for conditional or emergency use in more than 60 countries across the globe to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.

David Barz
2d ago

Just stop with pushing poison for a virus that ALWAYS had a recovery rate of 99.8% in all age brackets.

Colt4570
9h ago

They got to keep pushing the narrative! Astra zynica, Pfizer and Moderna will loose billions if the real truth ever dose get out!

Mary Delaosa
2d ago

Lol. Neither does the jab. Ivermectin and hydoxcholroquine work.

