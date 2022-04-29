City of Opelika to host craft beer festival

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s Kiesel Park will be transformed to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year. Auburn City Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. The free event will feature entertainers, animals and even Aubie the Tiger. Musical performances include Mac...
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Festival committee members and attendees were ecstatic to enjoy the 45th annual festival on the rivers after not having one since 2019. “We’re getting back to normal, it’s a good day sun shining, the lord is with us and we’re just glad we have a great crowd,” Committee member Faye Smith said.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve seen some pretty cool cars in the Columbus area lately, it’s most likely because of this weekend’s annual Spring Fling Car Show. Car enthusiasts came from all over to check out some of the hottest cars in the Columbus area. Unique Motors Car Club teamed up with Fitness 4.0 for the 5th annual Spring Fling Car Show on Buena Vista Road.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Kiesel Park in Auburn transformed Saturday to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year. The free event included musical performances by Mac Cone, Outside the Line, and the Auburn University Jazz Band. It also featured entertainers, animals, Aubie the Tiger, plus Batman even made an appearance.
According to uproxx.com and yelp.com, they have been ranked.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Historical Society says their bronze statue of Native American prima ballerina Marjorie Tallchief has been found in pieces after it was stolen Saturday. The museum says they got the call this morning and are on their way to CMC Recycling in Catoosa to confirm...
Food and travel go together like pork and barbecue sauce. With May being National Barbecue Month, it’s the perfect time to hit the North Alabama Barbecue Trail. Featuring mouthwatering restaurants located across the 16 northernmost counties in the state, it’s sure to be mile after scrumptious mile of soul-satisfying eats. From Cullman to Scottsboro, read on to follow the tastiest trail around.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Park Trail at Westgate Park will be closed in early May. The trail will be resurfaced from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. The trail will re-open Saturday, May 7. The pavilion and playgrounds will remain open to the public. For more...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On election night 2021, as citizens across Birmingham awaited a result in the city’s top race, a signal of victory came in an unusual form: a dance video posted to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Twitter account. Tonight, Ursula Smith, the choreographer of that dance, joined CBS 42 anchors Art Franklin and Sherri […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you are craving a sweet treat today, there is a new spot in Dothan that will offer just that. Crumbl Cookie opened Friday on West Main Street in Dothan. It opened Friday at 8 a-m and will close tonight at midnight. A Dothan resident...
Calling all treasure hunters — bourbon treasure hunters, that is.
Columbus-based Watershed Distillery, in partnership with Ohio Liquor, is releasing six single barrel bourbons in 29 liquor stores throughout the state beginning May 2.
The release —...
On Saturday, May 7, 2022 come enjoy all the offerings of the 2022 Downtown Market! This event is hosted by the Anniston Downtown Market and held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub and is open from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. Find farm-fresh strawberries, all-natural raw honey, eggs, poultry, baked goods, canned goods, vegetable plant starters, cut flowers, handcrafted soaps and jewelry; Free Mother’s Day craft for kids; Live music; and more!
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A kitten is safe after being rescued from a car by the Opelika Fire Department. The fire department was called out after the driver of a Dodge Charger heard a meowing sound coming from her car Wednesday morning. The kitten had apparently climbed into the engine compartment of the car at […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The River City Football League held its first-ever family day Sunday. The event took place at Britt David Park in Columbus. Kids came out to play and have a great time. Vice President Felicia Lusane says while the event was full of fun, it also served as a great purpose.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Auburn-area Taco Bell employees were award scholarships this week from the Taco Bell Foundation. Tacala Companies, owner of both Auburn Taco Bell locations, presented the $25,000 Live Más scholarships to both employees. VaSanti Brock, a one-year employee with the company, plans to use the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The month of May marks the official opening of the Dothan Leisure Services splash pad for everyone to enjoy during those hot summer days. The splash pad located at the Andrew Belle Community Center on 1270 Lake St in Dothan, is free for anyone to enjoy and will remain open until the end of September.
In a way, it’s like visiting Graceland. Hallmark Farms, a stately property in Alabama, is a gorgeous time capsule of a place, harking back to its origins in the 1970s. Elvis Presley didn’t live here, but Ted Hallmark and his family did, and their 565-acre residence -- with its palatial house, picturesque barn, spacious pole barn, tennis court, helicopter pad and several lakes -- has been an eye-catching landmark in North Jefferson County for more than four decades.
Relay For Life of Lee County, a local volunteer-run event, returned in full force on Friday around the Lee County Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika after being virtual the past two years. The theme was Roaring Back in 2022.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is partnering with Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama as well as Amerigroup to present “Praise Fest 2022″. The free event will be held Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at Woodruff Riverfront Park on Bay Avenue in Columbus. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an afternoon of gospel and inspiration.
