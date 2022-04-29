Mothers of gun violence victims to hold gun buyback day
By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
2 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – A group of mothers — all of whom have lost children to gun violence in Central Illinois — are looking to take guns off the streets, by buying them back. An anonymous donor has given them money to do a gun buy-back at several locations in Peoria...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting at two Peoria Police officers received 100 days in jail for shouting match with a judge. Judge Kevin Lyons found Carlos D. Jones, 43, in contempt of court Thursday after yelling back and forth with him when Jones explained why he refused to submit to a DNA swab test.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women against violence are taking a stand and trying to better their community. A press conference held Friday at the Riverplex-Jon Buckley Memorial detailed the gun buyback event they have planned. The buyback will take place Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m....
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members gathered to remember victims of violent crime at the fourth annual Peoria Crime Victims’ Vigil in Peoria, Saturday, April 30. The Peoria Chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice held the vigil at Unity House of Prayer. The event coincides with National Crime Victims Rights Week.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a suspect while trying to set up spike strips to end a high-speed pursuit. According to the Illinois State Police, Galesburg Police were responding to a call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas […]
CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three others were taken into custody following a chase with Illinois State Police that ended with some of the suspects jumping into a river. Illinois State Police said around 4:40 a.m., they located a vehicle taken in a carjacking and tracked the car to 173rd Street and Torrence […]
ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly three years, the case of the death of Allissa Martin is picking back up. Martin died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage on June 2, 2019. Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins, was arrested and charged during the investigation of her death, but those charges were […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left a child shot. Officers responded to the intersection of Jones Road and Powers Road in the Raleigh Court Town Homes on May 1 for a shooting. According to police, at 8 p.m., a black Nissan...
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Kewanee Police and Fire departments found a man Monday who later died after being severely injured by a dog attack, according to a media release. Police say they responded to the 800 block of North Vine Street at about 12:34 a.m., where they found the 66-year-old man bleeding from severe wounds and not breathing. Paramedics on scene later declared the man dead.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Logan Freed, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday on a drunk driving charge. Freed was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the crash that killed University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers while he was off-duty in August. Champaign County […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bartonville man was sentenced for distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) Thursday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 24-year-old Derick Meyers was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a crash that happened on US Rt. 45. According to ISP, a preliminary investigation found on Saturday at 9:16 a.m., a 71-year-old man was traveling east on 2500 N crossing US Rt. 45 in Champaign County. A 63-year-old woman was...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Run to Remember event has returned to the Junction City Sopping Center after being inactive for two years due to COVID-19. Law enforcement members from all over Central Illinois, their families, and friends came out to run or walk in honor of fallen officers.
