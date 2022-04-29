Mothers of gun violence victims to hold gun buyback day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A retired Cook County Sheriff's officer shot and wounded one of three men who were robbing him at gunpoint in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the 60-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when three men came up and one of them stuck a gun in his back, police said. The other two robbers took his property. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the retired officer was OK late Thursday, with all signs pointing to his having defended himself after the three robbers tried to take everything...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO