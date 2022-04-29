ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Mothers of gun violence victims to hold gun buyback day

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. – A group of mothers — all of whom have lost children to gun violence in Central Illinois — are looking to take guns off the streets, by buying them back. An anonymous donor has given them money to do a gun buy-back at several locations in Peoria...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 2

