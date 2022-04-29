ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 1-10, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1

Glen Ellen: Explore Sonoma County’s biodiversity while contributing to scientific research. Document the flowers, insects, lichen and other organisms that exist at local parks and create lasting records of the plants and animals for the 2022 International City Nature Challenge. Must have a smart device with the iNaturalist app downloaded before the event. Registration is required. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. If you need accommodation for a disability, request in advance. Bring your own water and snacks. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. Register at bit.ly/3vG8pNW.

May 6

Healdsburg: Play with clay in nature and create pots and figurines as gifts or treasures to take home. Join park enthusiasts for refreshing beverages and learn a different nature-themed craft each month. Bring your favorite mocktail, beer or wine. Nonalcoholic beverages and crafting materials will be supplied and attendees can take home their creations. Tickets: $25 for Sonoma County residents; $27 for people living outside Sonoma County. $7 for parking or free with a Regional Parks membership. Registration is required for each session. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at Redwood Grove Picnic Area. Register at bit.ly/37Go1Jm.

May 7

Sonoma: Stroll the beautiful grounds of Sonoma Garden Park with “Garden Allies” author Frédérique Lavoipierre and Saxon Holt and learn about the insects, birds and other animals that keep your garden beautiful and thriving. Lavoipierre and Saxon Holt will make presentations with close-up photography of insects, their personal collections and illustrations. Sonoma County Master Gardeners will answer questions about low-water-use plants and water-saving practices for home landscapes. There are two sessions: a morning session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a second session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. The event is free; limited to 25 people per session. Sonoma Garden Park. 19996 Seventh St. E. Sonoma. Register at bit.ly/3vI2O9V.

May 8

Glen Ellen: Bring a loved one and enjoy a Mother’s Day Springtime Piano Concert at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park. You also can hike or take the free 11 a.m. docent tour to the Wolf House. The performance space for the concert is on the second floor of the museum and can only be reached by stairs. For more information about access, call 707-938-5216. Refreshments are served outdoors under the portico at intermission. Limited seating available. Tickets: $20, includes parking fee. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3LhAyBo.

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3rMzeiw.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

