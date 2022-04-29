ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store after he allegedly made sexual comments to the female employees.

Dale S. Rinicker

According to the manager, Rinicker refused to leave the premises, which forced the manager to call authorities. Deputies advised Rinicker of his Miranda Rights.

While deputies were advising Rinicker of his rights, Rinicker reportedly talked loudly. Once deputies attempted to place Rinicker in handcuffs, he began to pull away.

According to deputies, they advised Rinicker that he was under arrest and he allegedly advised deputies that he would catch them out of their uniforms and kick their heads in.

Rinicker was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Criminal Trespass and two counts of Resisting an Officer.

