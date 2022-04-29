ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

18-year-old faces multiple charges of sexual abuse of teenage girls

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Davis County. Samuel Shermen Cryder faces two counts of forcible sexual abuse, enticing a minor, eight counts of sexual exploitation, aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of sexual assault. Officials...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Davis County, UT
City
Farmington, UT
State
Utah State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Teenage Girls#Police#Violent Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and capital murder suspect missing after claiming to go to mental health exam

An Alabama corrections officer and an inmate accused of capital murder have gone missing after the female officer claimed she was taking him to a mental health evaluation.Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and suspected killer Casey Cole White vanished without a trace on Friday morning after leaving the local jail together, according to authorities.The sheriff’s office said that Ms White, who is no relation to the inmate, picked him up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was to take him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.She told...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

14-year-old Bountiful student arrested after allegedly taking gun to school

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly brought a gun to Bountiful Junior High School, police said. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards said there was some sort of interaction between the suspect and another student at school Thursday. During that interaction, the suspect allegedly displayed a handgun, but did not point it at anyone, according to Edwards.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

St. George boy recovering after getting hit by car in driveway

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A boy in St. George is recovering in the hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday evening, police said. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the area of 610 North and 2600 East. St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said the child was...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSN News

UPDATE: Search for missing swimmer suspended

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Officials suspended a search for a missing man Sunday night after two days of looking for him in Milford Lake in Geary County. The search began on Saturday, April 30, according to the sheriff’s office. On Monday morning the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said the search would be suspended due to […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. Mendoza is currently being held without bail. “It is certain that Thomas Siderio, at the time he was shot, had stopped running…” – @DA_LarryKrasner https://t.co/vyZXVLvmr3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YEgp1ZemC1 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 2, 2022 Krasner also says Siderio was unarmed at the time of the last two shots @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ljpuMevuGB — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy