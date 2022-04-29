ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Recreation Yard Sale – Fri. May 6th

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale Friday...

kwso.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

‘We have the skill set and the willingness’: Volunteers repair 22 Portland homes as part of National Rebuild Day

The sounds of pressure washers and power tools rang out Saturday morning as a team of about 20 volunteers helped repair the North Portland home of 81-year-old Vera Harris. The volunteers — most of whom are employees of Pavilion Construction — were participating in National Rebuild Day, an annual event providing home repairs to low-income, elderly and veteran homeowners, including 22 in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bo & Vine Burger Bar is a burger joint where you can meet up with pals and let your inner gourmet loose. The ambience is a great blend of opulence and practicality. The burger is unquestionably the greatest you've ever had, with the "Sweet Caroline" topping the list.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warm Springs, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Breckenridge Texan

Frontier Days, Ranch Rodeo slated for May 6-7

The Stephens County Frontier Days is returning to Breckenridge after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event will feature a venue change from past years. This year, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Stephens County Rodeo Association, and Frontier Days will...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KATU.com

Oregon State Fair announces 2022 concert lineup

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon State Fair, happening August 26 – September 5, has announced its 2022 concert lineup. Organizers say this year’s lineup at the L.B. Day Amphitheater includes:. Monday, August 29: Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox. Tuesday, August 30: Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Shaggy.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 26, 2022 – Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Therapeutic Recreation Services, will hold its annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Event proceeds will be used to reduce the cost […] The post Golfers Invited to Participate in Annual Therapeutic Recreation Golf Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Recreation Yard Sale#Warm Springs Recreation

Comments / 0

Community Policy