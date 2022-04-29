Rez Fest 2022 is May 7th

The iconic race that started in Spokane back in 1977 returns to the streets after going virtual for the last few years. Cory Howard gives us the rundown of the fastest runners returning to Bloomsday this weekend.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Historical Society says their bronze statue of Native American prima ballerina Marjorie Tallchief has been found in pieces after it was stolen Saturday. The museum says they got the call this morning and are on their way to CMC Recycling in Catoosa to confirm...
The Stephens County Frontier Days is returning to Breckenridge after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s event will feature a venue change from past years. This year, the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Stephens County Rodeo Association, and Frontier Days will...
With the promise of at least some sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, we hope Mother Nature smiles down on some special athletes. And we also hope you might be able to find some time to get involved. It's the return of the Special Olympics Montana Five Valleys Area 2022...
EUGENE, Ore. — A huge martial arts competition was hosted Saturday at Civic Park. It's a specific style taekwondo and organizers called Saturday a martial arts celebration. Many different types of martial arts were demonstrated. Organizers hope that Saturday's event will allow for future collegiate scholarship opportunities for athletes.
SPOKANE, Wash. — What a day!. After three years without a race like this, the energy today was just unmatched. Pre-race jitters were rampant amongst the thousands of runners participating in this year's Bloomsday. Everyone lined up together, warmed up and excited. Most people conserved that energy for the...
