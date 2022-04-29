ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Alpha #1

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After fighting battles across the timestream, MIGUEL O’HARA is at last back defending his present and our our future! For SPIDER-MAN 2099, the only thing constant about life in...

aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Clans of Belari TPB

On the far side of the galaxy, an isolated branch of humanity is trapped in a feudal dystopia. Order is maintained by a system of oppression, until an orphaned girl and her incorrigible adoptive father sow the seeds of a revolution and unite the clans against a fearsome alien threat.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #4

The Penguin, now possessed by a demon trying to consume Batman, has both Batman and Marcus Sun’s henchpeople parents captured! It’s up to Monkey Prince and Robin to work together in this unlikely hijinks team-up you never knew you so sorely needed to see for this not-so-dynamic duo to rescue their parents!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: World of Krypton #6

The final days of Krypton are upon us. Will the House of El survive the turmoil? One fateful battle between science and authoritarianism will decide the future!. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Women of Marvel’ podcast returns focusing on ‘Our Characters: Then and Now’

'Sonic The Hedgehog' #49 review
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #49 review

'Step by Bloody Step' #3 review
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Step by Bloody Step’ #3 review

'Saga' #58 is a mature, thought-provoking chapter
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Saga’ #58 is a mature, thought-provoking chapter

'Dark Knights of Steel' #6 sets in motion a world war
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Dark Knights of Steel’ #6 sets in motion a world war

'Rogue Sun' #3 is proof superheroes can feel new again
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Rogue Sun’ #3 is proof superheroes can feel new again

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #3: Legends of Tomorrow
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #3: Legends of Tomorrow

'Robin' #13 shifts the power towards Batman's side
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Robin’ #13 shifts the power towards Batman’s side

EXLUSIVE Immortal Studios First Look: Fa Sheng: Origins
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXLUSIVE Immortal Studios First Look: Fa Sheng: Origins

Courtesy of Immortal Studios, check out the never before seen Megan Huang variant cover to the upcoming Fa Sheng: Origins. Plus, a preview too! The Kickstarter campaign for the graphic novel launches next month. Set in the latter days of the 19th century, Fa Sheng: Origins reveals how the confusion...
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

