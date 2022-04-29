ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Unlicensed Security Guard Charged With Firing Gun During Party on Halloween

By Wayne Roustan
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween was scarier than usual for partygoers when police say unlicensed security guards opened fire on a car in the crowded parking lot of a shopping plaza in North Lauderdale. Kenneth Jerry Sene, 24, was arrested Thursday and accused of retrieving a gun from his car and firing 15...

www.nbcmiami.com

