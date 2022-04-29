ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix cancels Space Force after two seasons

The expensive Steve Carell-led comedy that the actor created with Greg Daniels, reteaming him with his former The Office boss, won't return for a third season. The...

92.9 NIN

Netflix’s Longest-Running Show Ends With New ‘Grace & Frankie’ Trailer

It may not have gotten as much buzz as Stranger Things or The Witcher, but when Grace and Frankie debuts its final season of episodes, it will officially become the longest-running TV series in Netflix’s history. The show has lasted for seven seasons and 94 episodes, putting it slightly ahead of the previous record-holder, Orange Is the New Black, which released seven seasons and 91 episodes.
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
Steve Carell
Greg Daniels
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
Deadline

Production On Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ Shut Down Following Showrunner David Hollander’s Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have suspended production for four days on upcoming series American Gigolo, a reboot of the popular 1980 movie. The move comes a couple of days after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. Production on the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, was originally slated to continue following Hollander’s ouster, with one of Hollander’s top lieutenants, believed to be co-executive producer David Bar Katz, stepping in as showrunner. The American Gigolo series,...
IndieWire

‘Mo’ First Look: Comedian Mo Amer Leads Ramy Youssef-Produced Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Mo Amer creates, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Netflix series “Mo,” based on his own life. Ramy Youssef co-created the comedy show and also serves as executive producer with A24. “Mo” centers on Mo Najjar (Amer) who is caught between two cultures, three languages, and “a ton of bullshit,” as the official series synopsis reads. Mo is a Palestinian refugee whose mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston while trying for U.S. citizenship. “Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with...
