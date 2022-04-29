Netflix cancels Space Force after two seasons

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO