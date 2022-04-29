Élia Beach Club Launches Monthly PRIMAL Event Series, Debuting May 1

When the Bahamas-born Tavares Strachan was a graduate art student at Yale, he cut a four-and-a-half-ton block of ice from an Alaskan river and FedExed it to his elementary school in Nassau, where it was enshrined in a glass freezer powered by solar energy. What on earth possessed him to do such a thing? “There’s obviously something a little tongue-in-cheek here,” he tells me in our first conversation—he’s in a Los Angeles hotel room for meetings at the Getty and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and we’re on Zoom. “An African going to a cold place? Of course, growing up on an island, you fall in love with being an explorer. You want to leave.” And there was another motive. He had just discovered Matthew Henson, an African American who accompanied Robert Peary on the first successful expedition to the North Pole, and was, according to Henson’s own account, the first person to stand on the top of the world. “I’m thinking to myself, How is it possible for me not to have learned about Matthew Henson in school?” Ever since, Strachan has been finding ways to tell stories about people, usually Black people, who have been unseen, overlooked, or forgotten.

