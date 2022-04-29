ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Wesley is reteaming with The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec for Netflix drama Confessions

Wesley is set to star in an adaptation of Jason Smith's non-fiction 2015 article The Confessions Of A Drug-Addicted High School Teacher, a passion...

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

