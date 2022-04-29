Driver consuming burger, not beer, behind the wheel: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Police went to the Brew Garden at 11:47 p.m. April 19 for a man throwing his glass at employees. The manager told police the man was drinking in the bar and filled out an application. He then became irate after drinking too much. At that time, he threw his glass at an employee, breaking the glass. He also pushed another employee into a booth before leaving. An officer found the man outside. He began walking toward the officer and told him he knew his rights. Another officer arrived and helped detain the man who was “acting irate” inside the cruiser. The suspect’s father arrived at the scene to take custody of him. He, however, could not calm his son. He suggested police take his son to the hospital for evaluation, but the son rejected that idea. The father said he did not want to take custody of him due to his erratic behavior. Police drove the suspect to the station and detained him for six hours so he could sober up. He was cited for disorderly conduct via intoxication.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO