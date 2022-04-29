Crash injures one person following vehicle pursuit in Gustine, police say

Gustine police say one person was hurt following a pursuit that ended with a vehicle collision.

Details are preliminary.

According to a news release, the suspect vehicle had expired registration. The driver sped away from police, who pursued the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersections of Highways 140 and 33, resulting in one injury and two totaled cars. The injured person was flown to a regional hospital.

Photos of the collision show one overturned vehicle on the side of the road amid debris from the accident. Newman police and CHP provided assistance.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

A Gustine car crash totaled two cars and resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital, police said. Gustine Police Department