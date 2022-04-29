ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

Crash injures one person following vehicle pursuit in Gustine, police say

By Madeline Shannon
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 2 days ago

Gustine police say one person was hurt following a pursuit that ended with a vehicle collision.

Details are preliminary.

According to a news release, the suspect vehicle had expired registration. The driver sped away from police, who pursued the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersections of Highways 140 and 33, resulting in one injury and two totaled cars. The injured person was flown to a regional hospital.

Photos of the collision show one overturned vehicle on the side of the road amid debris from the accident. Newman police and CHP provided assistance.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZxhJ_0fOWBJyU00
A Gustine car crash totaled two cars and resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital, police said. Gustine Police Department

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Gustine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gustine, CA
Gustine, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#In One Person#Traffic Accident#Gustine Police Department
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of beating, robbing sleeping homeowner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man of robbery nearly four years after a homeowner was beaten and robbed while sleeping, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. According to the DA’s office, Lorinzo Haley and two other people broke into a home on May 8, 2018. They then went upstairs and beat […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

CHP Dodge Charger Burned Rubber In Removed Video

Growing up I heard constantly about all these supposed secret sauce modifications police pursuit vehicles were running. The cops would of course deny having anything really interesting on their cruisers, but so many people just knew they were lying. Now in the day and age of the internet, everyone knows the secret tool for pursuits the police use is the radio and helicopters. But there are still some cop cars with serious balls, like the Dodge Charger Pursuit, even if it can’t hold a candle to the Hellcat.
TRUCKEE, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
154
Followers
34
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy