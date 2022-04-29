The Conners is poised to be renewed for Season 5 after the cast closed new deals

King, who earned an Emmy nomination starring in 2019's Hulu limited series The Act, will star in We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode drama inspired by the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite. It is based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name. Erica Lipez will adapt the book and Thomas Kail will direct. “I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.” King is currently under a first-look TV deal with Hulu.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO