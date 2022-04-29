ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conners is poised to be renewed for Season 5 after the cast closed new deals

 2 days ago
The four main cast members -- executive producer...

TVLine

Goldbergs Renewed for Season 10 — Will Jeff Garlin's Murray Be Killed Off?

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs will continue: The long-running comedy has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned. The series, of course, will return sans longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (aka patriarch Murray Goldberg), who exited the show in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure. In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production. Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Lecy Goranson
Person
Sara Gilbert
Person
John Goodman
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares sweet cast pic on set

Following the dramatic two hour NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i crossover episode, NCIS is ramping up for the next episode of season 19 on April 18. While fans eagerly wait for the next episode, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, has uploaded a sweet pic with his co-stars to Instagram.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Seriously Concerned for Torres

After nearly 20 seasons as well as a revolving door of characters, “NCIS” fans have every reason for concern regarding potential cast member departures. Season 18 concluded with the exit of fan-favorite character Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and in season 19, fans were heartbroken as they said goodbye to the iconic Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Now, we near the end of the same season, but this time, fans worry about Special Agent Nick Torres. After a cryptic post, combined with an intense trailer, Wilmer Valderrama and his character’s future at “NCIS” appeared in danger following last week’s episode.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
tvinsider.com

‘That ’90s Show’: ‘That ’70s Show’ Original Stars Returning for the Netflix Spinoff

It’s official: More cast members from That ’70s Show are joining Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith in the Netflix spinoff. The streaming service has announced that Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will be making special appearances on That ’90s Show. (Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, will not be returning; multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.) It is picking up 15 years after the original series’ finale took place. That ’70s Show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. Check out a first look at Rupp and Smith back as Kitty and Red below.
Primetimer

Joey King returning to Hulu to star in Holocaust-themed limited series We Were the Lucky Ones

King, who earned an Emmy nomination starring in 2019's Hulu limited series The Act, will star in We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode drama inspired by the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite. It is based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name. Erica Lipez will adapt the book and Thomas Kail will direct. “I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.” King is currently under a first-look TV deal with Hulu.
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Star Melissa McBride Exits Carol-Daryl Spinoff Series at AMC

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Melissa McBride is no longer going to star in a Daryl-Carol “Walking Dead” spinoff at AMC, Variety has confirmed. The show was originally announced in September 2020 with McBride and Norman Reedus set to star. The pair have long been praised for their characters’ onscreen chemistry, with Reedus and McBride currently being the only two cast members of the flagship show who have been onboard since Season 1. The spinoff will now focus solely on Daryl. “Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in ‘The...
Popculture

'The Walking Dead' Daryl-Carol Spinoff Undergoing Major Change

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, two characters integral to the zombie franchise since it began over a decade ago, is undergoing a major change. McBride has dropped out, leaving Reedus as the show's sole lead star. The project has been in development since at least September 2020.
