Eufaula, AL

Eufaula man sentenced on bank fraud, identity theft charges

By Seth Feiner
wdhn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Eufaula man has been sentenced to multiple crimes including bank fraud and identity theft. On April 26, Charles Andre Turner, 54, of Eufaula, Alabama, was sentenced to over three and a half years in prison for stealing mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, according to...

