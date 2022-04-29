ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitals once again fall to Islanders in ugly fashion

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought Tuesday’s trap game was bad for the Washington Capitals Thursday’s was way worse. The Caps lone goal came in garbage time in a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders that puts the Caps more and more Riley against the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the...

FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins beat Blue Jackets, clinch first-round playoff series against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The reeling Pittsburgh Penguins had one last chance to put together a complete game and gain some confidence before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.The Penguins, losers of eight of their previous 12 games coming in, responded with a first-period blitz that carried them to a much-needed win.Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Maple Leafs will win the 2022 Stanley Cup

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make a deep run in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs after a strong regular season saw them finish second in the Atlantic Division. After five straight years of failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, Toronto will look to leave a better impression on the fanbase in 2022.
NHL
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Panthers to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Panthers -223, Capitals +180; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers went 2-1 against the Capitals during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 30, the Panthers won 5-4.
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Malkin, Letang help Penguins defeat Blue Jackets, 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson...
COLUMBUS, OH
WGRZ TV

Bandits lose at home to Toronto in regular season finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits closed out the regular season with a home matchup against Toronto on Saturday night. In the final game before the playoffs begin next week, Buffalo led 5-1. But, the Rock would battle back in the second half with two goals within a minute to tie it at 7.
BUFFALO, NY
3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ thrilling Game 1 win vs. Boston Celtics

After several long days of anticipation, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics finally tipped off their second round series Sunday afternoon. Boston appeared to be in control early on their home floor as they led over most of the first period. However, after trailing briefly in the second, the Bucks found their footing and took the lead, which they never surrendered throughout the remainder of the game. Despite a good fight by the Celtics, the Bucks managed to sustain that lead and walk out of TD Garden with a solid 101-89 victory in a Game 1 that was thrilling from start to finish. With all of that being said, let us take a closer look at three takeaways from Milwaukee’s opening win of the second round.
MILWAUKEE, WI
